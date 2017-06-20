Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mickelson, longtime caddie to part ways

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Phil Mickelson and his caddie have decided to part ways after 25 years of one of the most famous player-caddie relationships on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay say the decision to split was mutual and not based on an incident.

Mackay, who is not retiring, is the only full-time caddie Mickelson has had in a career that has brought him 45 victories worldwide, five majors and a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Mickelson says his brother, Tim Mickelson, will caddie for him the rest of the year.

Mickelson did not play the U.S. Open to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in California. Mackay was at Erin Hills scouting the golf course on the odd chance Mickelson was able to make it in time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company