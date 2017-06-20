Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Timberwolves sign 3-year deal with Fitbit for jersey patch

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are jumping into the jersey patch game, signing a three-year deal for a Fitbit patch on their new uniforms.

The Timberwolves announced the deal on Tuesday. The Wolves say Fitbit also will be featured in the renovated Target Center, including logging the new concession offerings into the Fitbit food section to help users make healthier choices.

Fitbit chief marketing officer Tim Rosa tells The Associated Press that the wearable company chose the Timberwolves over four other NBA teams bidding for its business. Rosa says the combination of young players on the team and CEO Ethan Casson’s vision for a collaborative relationship put the Wolves out front.

The new patch will be introduced with the team’s new jerseys later this summer.

