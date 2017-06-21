Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Braves' Freeman '100 percent go' on moving to third base

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman plans to move from first base to third base to keep Matt Adams’ bat in the Atlanta lineup.

Freeman took grounders at third base before batting practice Wednesday and also made throws to first base.

Freeman was leading the National League with 14 homers when his left wrist was broken by a pitch from Toronto’s Aaron Loup on May 17. Freeman was expected to miss about 10 weeks. He said Wednesday he hopes to return on July 14, which would be just over eight weeks since the injury.

Despite not playing at third base since high school, Freeman says “I’m 100 percent go on it. My mindset is coming back as a third baseman.”

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company