Nationals' Scherzer gives up hit to Marlins in 8th inning

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career has ended with an infield single by the Miami Marlins’ A.J. Ellis with one out in the eighth inning.

Miami’s backup catcher hit a chopper in front of the plate, and the ball then skipped off the tip of Scherzer’s glove as he reached overhead for it. Shortstop Trea Turner tried to make a bareheaded play but failed to come up with the ball, and official scorer Ron Jernick immediately ruled the play a hit.

Scherzer had retired 18 in a row before Ellis’ hit. The Nationals led 1-0.

Scherzer threw no-hitters against the Pirates and Mets in 2015.

The Marlins hadn’t come close to a hit until Ellis reached. Scherzer walked Christian Yelich in the first and hit Derek Dietrich with a pitch in the second.

