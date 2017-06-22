Athlon Sports & Life Magazine: 2017 College Football Preview Edition

Inside this June/July Athlon Magazine edition: College Football Preseason Top 25

+ Plus || Cover Story: ‘Jumpman’ Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson soars into the 2017 football season | And much more…

ATHLON SPORTS & LIFE is the sports fan’s better living playbook. This magazine gives our readers authoritative and entertaining insight into the season ahead, and explore life off the field and court with the superstar faces of sports. With engaging features on food & drink, the outdoors & travel, health & fitness, and fashion & gear.

Comments

comments