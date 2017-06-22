Goldschmidt homers as D-Backs rout Rockies, 10-3



DENVER (AP) — Zack Godley got off to a rough start, quickly recovered and turned in a gem for the surging Arizona Diamondbacks.

Godley shook off a leadoff home run to throw well into the eighth inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Arizona took two of three in the NL West matchup and is now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500 after a 7-1 road trip.

“We came in here and did what we needed to do,” Godley said. “More for ourselves than anybody it showed we’re playing good ball. Keep trying to carry that over into the next day.”

Godley’s day started with Charlie Blackmon reaching down to send an 84 mph curveball into the Arizona bullpen, but he shut down the Rockies from there and retired 13 straight in one stretch.

Blackmon drew a walk in the third, then Godley erased him with a double-play ball to end the inning. He didn’t allow a hit after Nolan Arenado’s one-out single in the first and retired 19 of the next 20 batters before Raimel Tapia and Pat Valaika singled and doubled to lead off the eighth.

“He made a great swing on a good pitch. In that spot you have to tip your hat,” Godley said of Blackmon’s 16th homer. “Kind of settled in and the defense played unbelievable behind me.”

Godley (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.

“He did a great job, pitched into the eighth inning and did everything we needed him to do on a day like today,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “Teams play tired baseball on these day games and our guys went out there with energy. Zack set the tone.”

The Diamondbacks hit a Colorado rookie pitcher hard for the second straight night. Wednesday they scored 10 runs in the fourth off Jeff Hoffman, and Thursday they battered right-hander Antonio Senzatela (9-3) for nine runs in five innings.

Senzatela started well this season but he has struggled of late. His ERA was 2.81 heading into May but is now at 4.79 after Thursday. He is 2-1 with an 8.86 ERA in four starts in June.

“Today, I feel really good. But I threw a couple (pitches) up and they got me,” Senzatela said. “I didn’t have really good fastball command. It was a bad day.”

Owings’ homer in the third, his ninth, made it 5-1, and Goldschmidt hit his 18th to cap a four-run fourth to make it 9-1.

“It’s tough to overcome two three-run homers, really tough to overcome that,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

The Rockies have dropped two straight after winning six in a row.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) ran the bases and was scheduled to take batting practice Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas is feeling better but not 100 percent. “There’s something in there that is continuing to make him feel uncomfortable,” Lovullo said. “We don’t want to keep pushing forward unless he’s ready to go.”

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and was assigned to the bullpen. RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Anderson, who was in the rotation before going on the DL in early June, pitched the ninth inning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-6, 5.19 ERA) starts the first of four games against Philadelphia on Friday. Corbin is 5-0 with a 3.35 ERA in his last seven starts at Chase Field.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (8-4, 3.42 ERA) opens a big three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday night. He is 1-0 with a 1.80 in two career starts against L.A.

