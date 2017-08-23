Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

College football on Facebook: Site to stream 15 games in '17

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Facebook has struck a deal for exclusive rights to live stream 15 college football games this season, beginning next week.

The agreement with Stadium, a digital sports network, gives Facebook the rights to six Mountain West games and nine Conference USA games. The games will not be televised.

The first game will match Marshall of C-USA against Miami of Ohio on Sept. 2. Later that day, San Diego State of the Mountain West will host UC Davis on Facebook’s Stadium: Live College Football show page.

Facebook recently reached a deal to stream Champions League soccer matches. It has also streamed Major League Baseball and NBA games in the past, but did not have exclusive rights to those.

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP-Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company