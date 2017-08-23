Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Dodgers' Hill has perfect game through 7 innings vs Pirates

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is working on a perfect game through seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill has only needed 73 pitches to retire the first 21 batters he’s faced on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The 37-year-old lefty appeared to give up an infield single to Josh Bell in the third inning, but the safe call was overturned when replay showed Hill made the tag before Bell touched first base.

Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez made a sliding grab on a bunt attempt by Josh Harrison in the fourth. Otherwise, the Pirates have done little against Hill.

Hill has struck out six and only one batter has gone to a three-ball count.

The game is scoreless. Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams has held Los Angeles off the board by scattering seven hits.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company