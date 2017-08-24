Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
3 bench-clearers, 8 ejections as Tigers top Yankees 10-6

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during the first of three bench-clearing altercations during the Tigers’ testy 10-6 victory over New York on Thursday.

Five players were ejected, along with both managers and the Yankees’ bench coach.

Justin Upton and James McCann homered for Detroit, and Gary Sanchez went deep for the Yankees, but that all became secondary on a day when the umpires had their hands full trying to maintain order. Major League Baseball figures to be busy now, sorting out likely suspensions that could especially hurt the playoff-contending Yankees.

The winning and losing pitchers – Detroit’s Alex Wilson (2-4) and New York’s Dellin Betances (3-5) – were among those ejected. Betances was tossed after hitting a batter in the helmet with a pitch, and argued with the umps.

The ill will carried over to the Detroit dugout, too, where star pitcher Justin Verlander and teammates Victor Martinez and Nicholas Castellanos got into some sort of dispute.

Shane Greene got five outs for his fourth save.

