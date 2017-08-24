Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Benches clear twice, 6 ejections in Tigers-Yankees game

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate during the first of two bench-clearing incidents in Thursday’s game.

Four players have been ejected, along with manager Joe Girardi and bench coach Rob Thompson of the Yankees.

New York reliever Tommy Kahnle and Girardi had just been ejected after Kahnle threw a pitch behind Cabrera in the sixth inning. With the game about to resume, Cabrera stepped toward Romine and the two exchanged words. The situation escalated when Cabrera gave Romine a two-handed push to the chest.

Cabrera and Romine were ejected.

An inning later, New York’s Dellin Betances hit Detroit catcher James McCann in the helmet with a pitch, causing benches to empty again. Betances and Thompson were tossed then.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company