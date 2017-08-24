Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Henley sets target, shoots 64 at playoff opener in New York

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Russell Henley kept it simple his first time playing Glen Oaks Club and opened with a 6-under 64 for the early lead in The Northern Trust.

Glen Oaks, a spacious and immaculate course, is hosting this FedEx Cup playoff event for the first time because Liberty National is hosting the Presidents Cup next month. It is new to everyone in the field, and Henley chose a conservative route by aiming for safe spots on the green. He converted eight birdies and had a two-shot lead over Scott Brown and Camilo Villegas among the early starters.

Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 1 seed in the PGA Tour’s version of a postseason, didn’t make a birdie and shot 74. PGA champion Justin Thomas rallied for a 68, while Jordan Spieth shot 69.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company