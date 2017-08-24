Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mets' Conforto dislocates shoulder after swinging at

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto dislocated his left shoulder Thursday, collapsing and writhing in pain after swinging at a pitch.

The All-Star slugger was hurt in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, yet another blow to a team beset by injuries all season and now out of contention.

With two out and runners on first and second, Conforto swung through a 95 mph fastball by Robbie Ray. Conforto instantly collapsed and grabbed his shoulder. He stayed down for about 40 seconds before being helped to his feet by manager Terry Collins, trainer Ray Ramirez and a member of the coaching staff.

Brandon Nimmo replaced Conforto and was called out on strikes. Arizona was ahead 2-1 at the time.

Conforto is batting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company