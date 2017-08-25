Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Clemson's Swinney gets raise to nearly $7 million a year

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach is getting a hefty raise after winning the national championship.

The university announced Friday its Board of Trustees approved a new 8-year, $54 million contract for Swinney. The deal pays Swinney $6 million this season, has $3.2 million in signing bonuses in three installments and includes a $6 million buyout until the end of 2018.

Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich says the school thought Swinney earned a salary similar to the other three active coaches with national championships. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will be paid more this year.

Swinney was paid just over $4.5 million in 2016 before his team beat Alabama to win Swinney’s first national championship.

He was paid $800,000 in in first full season with the Tigers in 2009.

