Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Feline fight: No Rally Cat as St. Louis Cardinals mascot

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Rally Cat won’t be spending time frolicking as the mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The frisky feline ran onto the field during a game with the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 9 and was a good luck charm. Yadier Molina hit a grand slam on the next pitch after the cat was retrieved by a groundskeeper.

The four-month-old tabby disappeared and the St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach captured it the next day. The Cardinals announced plans to adopt the cat, host a Rally Cat Appreciation Day on Sept. 10 and let it live in the clubhouse.

But the nonprofit balked, saying the team wanted to exploit the cat rather than take care of it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Cardinals dispute that claim, but they don’t want to get into a cat fight.

The group is looking for someone to adopt the kitten after it gains more weight.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company