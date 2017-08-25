Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Houston to practice at Texas as Hurricane Harvey looms

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Houston is sending its football team to Austin to practice and get out Hurricane Harvey’s way.

The University of Texas has agreed to let the Cougars use their indoor practice facility. Austin is supposed to get some rain from the storm but nothing like the deluge expected for several days in Houston and along the Texas Gulf coast.

The move puts the Cougars in the backyard of their former head coach Tom Herman. Texas hired Herman away from Houston after last season.

Houston starts the season Sept. 2 at UTSA. Texas hosts Maryland on the same day.

The storm has impacted other sports as well. The Houston Dynamo announced that a Saturday match with Sporting Kansas City has been postponed until Oct. 11.

