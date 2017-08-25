Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Tigers' Cabrera banned 7 games, Yankees' Sanchez 4 for fight

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been suspended seven games and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got banned four games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Friday, a day after the Yankees and Tigers got into a series of beanball-related clashes during Detroit’s 10-6 victory.

Also suspended were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), New York catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus (one game).

With the Yankees in the middle of a pennant race, the team says Sanchez and Romine will both appeal and remain eligible to play until the process is completed. Sanchez was in the lineup for Friday night’s home game against Seattle.

