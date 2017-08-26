2012 champ Andy Murray pulls out of US Open with hip injury



NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray surprisingly withdrew from the U.S. Open on Saturday because of a hip injury.

Murray pulled out two days before the start of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, where he was seeded No. 2.

“Did pretty much everything that I could to get myself ready here and took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon. I obviously spoke to a lot of hip specialists. Tried obviously resting, rehabbing, to try and get myself ready here,” said Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open for the first of his three major championships.

“Was actually practicing OK the last few days,” he said, “but it’s too sore for me to win the tournament. And ultimately, that’s what I was here to try and do.”

He has not played a match since July 12 at Wimbledon, where he was the defending champion and clearly was hampered by his hip during a five-set quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey. Murray said Saturday that the hip first bothered him during his semifinal loss to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open in June.

Choking up while speaking at a news conference at Flushing Meadows, Murray said he will decide in the “next couple of days” whether to end his season because of the injury.

He has dealt with hip problems off and on for years, but not to the point where it forced him off the tour for an extended absence.

“I certainly wouldn’t have been hurting myself more by trying to play. It was more a question of whether it would settle down in time,” Murray said. “Obviously I kind of ran out of time.”

Murray’s exit from the U.S. Open is the latest in a lengthy list by top men who are missing the event because they are hurt.

Defending champion Stan Wawrinka recently had surgery on his left knee. The man he beat in the 2016 final, 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic, has a bad right elbow. Kei Nishikori, the 2014 runner-up in New York, has an injured right wrist. All threehave said they are done for the year.

Add in 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic, who has a problem with his left wrist, and Murray, and that means five of the top 11 men in this week’s ATP rankings will be absent when the U.S. Open starts Monday.

That leaves No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer as the two clear favorites for the men’s trophy. They were drawn Friday into the same half of the bracket, meaning they could only meet in the semifinals in New York.

