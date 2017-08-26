AP sources: Cavaliers reviewing Irving-Thomas trade



CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Cleveland Cavaliers are doing a “deep and thorough” review of their blockbuster trade that sent All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team is not publicly discussing its plans.

The two people say the deal bringing star guard Isaiah Thomas to Cleveland has not been completed. The Cavaliers also get forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick.

Thomas injured his hip during last season’s Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland. The people reached by the AP say the Cavs are continuing to do a medical evaluation on the playmaker.

ESPN reported Friday night that Cleveland is “considering possible ramifications” after Thomas took his physical.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a trade can be voided if a player fails his physical.

