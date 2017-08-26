Bach says no immediate concerns for Pyeongchang Winter Games

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
BEIJING (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says he sees “no reason for any immediate concern” about tensions on the Korean Peninsula affecting next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Bach told The Associated Press on Saturday that the IOC was monitoring developments but was buoyed by the support of governments and national Olympic committees.

Security challenges posed by the escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program are expected to be assessed at an IOC meeting in Lima, Peru in September.

The session will come five months before the Winter Games are staged 80 kilometers (50 miles) across the border from North Korea.

Bach was in Beijing to review preparations for the 2022 Winter Games to be hosted by the Chinese capital, which also hosted the 2008 Summer Games.

