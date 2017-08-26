Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Bills QB Tyrod Taylor leaves game vs Ravens with concussion

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been removed from Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

The injury occurred Saturday night at the end of the Bills’ second possession of the game. On a third-down play, Taylor was sacked by linebacker Matthew Judon and landed hard on the turf.

The quarterback was slow getting off the field, and he did not return for the Bills’ next set of downs.

Taylor went 1 for 3 for 1 yard. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.

