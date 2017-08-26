Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns players stand arm-to-arm during anthem

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — About 30 Cleveland Browns players stood arm-to-arm in a line during the national anthem before Saturday night’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The long line of players stood together just in front of the Browns bench, behind the rest of the players and coaches standing closer to the field.

All players on both teams were standing during the anthem Saturday night.

This came five days after a home preseason game against the New York Giants when more than a dozen Browns players formed a circle on the team’s sideline Monday night and prayed in silent protest during the national anthem.

That protest was the largest so far in a social-consciousness movement started last season by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became a polarizing figure for kneeling during the anthem and is currently out of the NFL.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company