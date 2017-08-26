Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sebastian Vettel extends Ferrari contract for 3 more years

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel has extended his contract with Ferrari for another three years.

The German driver, who was out of contract at the end of this season after joining from Red Bull in 2015, has a new deal until the end of 2020.

Ferrari made the announcement in a statement Saturday, without giving further details.

It ends speculation whether the 30-year-old Vettel was going to stay with the Italian team, or potentially make a move to rival Mercedes.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who trails Vettel by 14 points in this year’s title race, scoffed at that prospect on Thursday, saying Vettel would not want to be his teammate.

Vettel and Hamilton have won four races each this season heading into Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company