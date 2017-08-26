Previous Story
The Latest: Undercard fights start for Mayweather-McGregor
Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
Comment: 0
|
AP Photo/John Locher
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight (all times local):
6 p.m.
The televised undercard is underway as the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight draws closer.
The T-Mobile Arena is still virtually empty for what is expected to be a late-arriving crowd. Promoters had nearly 2,000 tickets still to sell on fight day at prices ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
Irish fans filled the arena the day before for the weigh-in, when McGregor weighed 153 pounds and Mayweather 149