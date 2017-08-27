Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Michelle Wie set to have surgery to remove appendix

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Michelle Wie was set to have surgery Sunday to remove her appendix.

Wie withdrew before the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open and was taken to Ottawa Hospital for the surgery.

“Further details on her condition will be provided when available,” her agency, IMG, said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Wie was tied for 23rd, six strokes behind leaders Mo Martin and Nicole Broch Larsen after three rounds at Ottawa Hunt.

Wie was 1-2-0 last week in the United States’ Solheim Cup victory over Europe in Iowa. Ranked 30th in the world, she tied for third in the Women’s British Open and has seven top-10 finishes this season.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company