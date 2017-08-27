Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Texans diverted by Hurricane Harvey to Dallas

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Butch Dill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Houston Texans say they are unable to return home because of Hurricane Harvey and are instead flying to Dallas following Saturday night’s exhibition game in New Orleans.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien says he’s been told flooded roads are part of the reason for his teams’ diversion to northern Texas. O’Brien says he’s unsure how long the Texans will remain in Dallas. He says he’s also uncertain where Houston would practice, but adds the Dallas Cowboys would probably share their training facilities if needed.

The Texans are hoping to return to Houston as soon as possible, so they’re not able to announce plans beyond Sunday because they’re waiting to see how Houston comes through the storm.

Players say they’re praying for Houston and confident its residents will pull through as well as possible.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company