Tate questionable for Lions against Pittsburgh

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against Pittsburgh because of a shoulder injury.

Tate has been limited in practice this week. He is Detroit’s leading receiver, with 36 catches for 363 yards on the season.

Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) has been ruled out for this weekend’s game, and so have tackles Greg Robinson (ankle) and Emmett Cleary (ankle).

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) are questionable.

