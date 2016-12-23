Grant to permit increased patrols

Posted On Fri. Dec 23rd, 2016
BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Sheriff’s Office personnel are conducting increased patrols through Monday, Jan. 2, using a state Traffic Safety Office grant, Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn reports.
Deputies will watch for violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding. There will be no tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations, according to the sheriff.
More information about the Traffic Safety Office and the sheriff’s office is available online at www.ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov and woodcountysheriff.com.

