The McKinnis House at Litzenberg Memorial Woods will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 for a program about Valentine’s Day in 1847.

Visitors can make a valentine.

The free family program requires no registration.

For more information online, go to hancockparks.com or call the Hancock Park District office at 419-425-7275.

