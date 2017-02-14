MPLX subsidiary buying pipeline

Findlay-based MPLX said Monday that a subsidiary, MPLX Pipe Line Holdings, has agreed to purchase Enbridge Pipelines’ Ozark pipeline for about $220 million.

The purchase is expected to close by March 31.

Ozark pipeline is a 433-mile, 22-inch-diameter crude oil pipeline starting in Cushing, Oklahoma, and ending in Wood River, Illinois. It is capable of transporting about 230,000 barrels per day.

An expansion of the pipeline’s capacity to about 345,000 barrels per day is planned. The expansion design includes increasing the horsepower at pump stations along the pipeline and adding drag-reducing agents to the crude oil.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018.

MPLX is Marathon Petroleum’s energy and logistics subsidiary.

