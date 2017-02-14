ONU students offer tax help

ADA — Ohio Northern University business students will provide free income tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

They have been certified to prepare basic and intermediate tax returns and identify credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Those who qualify (generally those who make $54,000 or less) can make an appointment to have a student file their taxes electronically. Appointments are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 14 through April 6 (excluding March 7-9) and take place in room 140 of the Dicke College of Business Administration.

Taxpayers should bring identification, all 2016 tax information (including W-2s, 1099s, any Affordable Care Act statements, and all other items marked “Important Tax Return Document/Information Enclosed”), and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available.

To make an appointment or learn more, contact site coordinator Dexter Woods at Ohio Northern University at 419-772-2075.

Comments

comments