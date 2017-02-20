Poetry Out Loud contest planned

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
The Northwest Ohio Poetry Out Loud regional semifinal will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
The event, which is being hosted by the Arts Partnership of Greater Hancock County, is free.
Four students from northwestern Ohio will be reciting poems in two rounds, and one student will be selected to move on to the Ohio Poetry Out Loud finals in Columbus on March 4.
Poetry Out Loud encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation.
This is the first year that The Arts Partnership has served as the Northwest Ohio Regional Partner for this program which is sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council.

