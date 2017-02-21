Bluffton to host nutritional series

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s junior nutrition students will host the 2017 Lunch and Learn series, sponsored by The Food Store in Bluffton, from Wednesday to April 26.

The first topic on Wednesday will be the nutritional power of purple foods.

The series is free and open to the public, but only 15 spots are available for each meal. Reserve a spot by contacting Jeanna Haggard at 419-233-1334 or haggardj@bluffton.edu.

Each session includes a 20- to 30-minute cooking demonstration, nutritional information and a full meal. Lunches will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on the first floor of Berky Hall.

