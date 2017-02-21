Meeting planned on Carey grant

Poggemeyer Design Group, Bowling Green, will have maps, diagrams and cost estimates available during a meeting at 6 p.m. today about the state Department of Trans­portation’s Safe Routes to School grant.

The program, open to the public, will be held inside Carey School near the auditorium and residents will have the option to comment on the grant proposal.

Village and school personnel have been working for weeks on the grant application, which would provide $200,000 to $400,000.

If approved, the funds would be used for improvements to sidewalks, curbs, lights, signs, bicycle and walking paths near the school, including access through Memorial Park, adjacent to the school property.

The application deadline is March 3 and the state will notify grant recipients in May.

