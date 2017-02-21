Meeting planned on Carey grant

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Poggemeyer Design Group, Bowling Green, will have maps, diagrams and cost estimates available during a meeting at 6 p.m. today about the state Department of Trans­portation’s Safe Routes to School grant.
The program, open to the public, will be held inside Carey School near the auditorium and residents will have the option to comment on the grant proposal.
Village and school personnel have been working for weeks on the grant application, which would provide $200,000 to $400,000.
If approved, the funds would be used for improvements to sidewalks, curbs, lights, signs, bicycle and walking paths near the school, including access through Memorial Park, adjacent to the school property.
The application deadline is March 3 and the state will notify grant recipients in May.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company