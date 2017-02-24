Cooper recalls 7,067 tires

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling 7,067 Discoverer M+S Sport tires which might not meet traction requirements for snow tires and could increase the risk of a crash.
Transport Canada found the potential problem during testing and notified Cooper.
The tires were manufactured in Europe from January 2010 to August 2016 for sport utility vehicles and crossover utility vehicles.
Cooper is contacting the tire owners and will replace the tires for free through its dealers.

