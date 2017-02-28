Vanlue schedules school registration

VANLUE — Kindergarten screening for the Vanlue School District will be held Tuesday, March 28.

Information about the screening, including times and required documents, will be mailed to parents who have registered by Wednesday, March 15. Parents of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 should contact the school at 419-387-7724.

The registration form is also available in the recent newsletter and on the school’s website at http://vanlueschool.org.

