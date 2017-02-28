Vanlue schedules school registration

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

VANLUE — Kindergarten screening for the Vanlue School District will be held Tuesday, March 28.
Information about the screening, including times and required documents, will be mailed to parents who have registered by Wednesday, March 15. Parents of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 should contact the school at 419-387-7724.
The registration form is also available in the recent newsletter and on the school’s website at http://vanlueschool.org.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company