Fostoria planning farmers markets

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
FOSTORIA — The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets.
There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts.
Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent.
Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef.
Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase.
The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times.
For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.

