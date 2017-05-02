ODOT official will speak at luncheon

Kirk Slusher, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, will be the guest speaker at the Hancock County Republican Party’s “First Friday” luncheon.

The lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the D.O.C.K. at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

Slusher has served as deputy director of the district since 2011. District 1, which includes Hancock County, is headquartered in Lima. The district is responsible for the planning and construction of transportation projects.

Cost of lunch is $10 per person. For reservations, call 419-422-5946 and leave a message, or email FirstFriday@HancockCountyGOP.org by noon Thursday.

