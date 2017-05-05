Garner promotes 2

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
Garner Trucking of Findlay has promoted Scott Ritchie to safety director and Barbara Zimmerman to human resources director.
As safety director, Ritchie will be responsible for ensuring that drivers continue to focus on safe driving habits and are following federal motor carrier guidelines.
He joined Garner in 2003 as a driver and within five years was named driver recruiting and retention manager.
Zimmerman, as human resources director, will be responsible for all human resource-related activities including workers’ compensation, benefits and recruiting.
Zimmerman has worked for Garner for over 12 years, working in reception, accounting and most recently as manager of human resources.

