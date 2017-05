UPPER SANDUSKY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new travel stop at U.S. 23/30 and Ohio 199, adding about 60 jobs to Wyandot County.

The 10,000-square-foot facility has a Hardee’s restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, 10 fuel pumps, seven diesel fuel pumps, seven showers, 60 truck-parking spaces and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center for professional truck drivers.

Comments

comments