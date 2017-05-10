Previous Story
Discovery Center to host program
Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
Comment: 0
A program about “Things with Wings,” presented by Hancock Park District staff, will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve.
The same program is offered each time.
The program is for toddlers 3 years and under accompanied by an adult, but siblings may attend.
There will be a story, a craft and exploration of the Discovery Center.
The free program requires no registration.