ONU designated as ‘voter friendly’

ADA — Ohio Northern University has been designated a “Voter Friendly Campus” by the Voter Friendly Campus initiative, which encourages college students to participate in the political process.

Eight campuses in Ohio received the designation.

Events held last fall included voter registration drives, debate and election night watch parties, a debate in which ONU political science students represented the views of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and sessions in which ONU students helped Ada High School students learn about the issues.

