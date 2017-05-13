HPD butterfly program planned

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
A program about monarch butterflies, presented by the Hancock Park District, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Brugeman Lodge at Riverbend Recreation Area.
Over the past decade, the monarch population has plummeted to an unprecedented low. Free milkweed seeds will be available.
The free, family program is recommended for youngsters at least 7 years old.
Registration is required by 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The program will be held with a minimum of two and maximum of 100 individuals.

