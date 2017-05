The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Finances for Life program on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Lindamood Room.

Marlene Burns from Burns Financial will discuss spending and budgeting, investments, education, retirement, life insurance and disability and estate planning.

No registration is required. For more information, visit www.findlaylibrary.org.

