Archery teacher training planned

Teachers and other members of school communities who are interested in becoming certified National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) instructors can attend a free training workshop Saturday, July 8 in Findlay.

The Basic Archery Instructor Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife District Two office at 952 Lima Ave.

Instructors teach target archery to elementary, middle and high school students. The curriculum covers archery, safety, equipment, technique, concentration skills and self-improvement.

Preregistration is required by July 6, and those interested should visit naspbai.org to sign up for the course. Participants are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

