Blanchard River cleanup Saturday

The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership is sponsoring a river cleanup in Ottawa on Saturday.

Volunteers interested in helping to remove trash and debris from the river are invited to meet at Arrow Head Park, 615 W. Main St., Ottawa, at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event ends at noon.

Buckets, trash containers and drinking water will be provided. Volunteers are being asked to bring their own personal protective gear for working along the riverbank.

Additional information may be found at www.blanchardriver.org.

The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership represents six counties of the Blanchard River watershed. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving water quality through developing citizen involvement and watershed action plans. Volunteers are welcome.

Comments

comments