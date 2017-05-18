Blanchard River cleanup Saturday

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership is sponsoring a river cleanup in Ottawa on Saturday.
Volunteers interested in helping to remove trash and debris from the river are invited to meet at Arrow Head Park, 615 W. Main St., Ottawa, at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event ends at noon.
Buckets, trash containers and drinking water will be provided. Volunteers are being asked to bring their own personal protective gear for working along the riverbank.
Additional information may be found at www.blanchardriver.org.
The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership represents six counties of the Blanchard River watershed. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving water quality through developing citizen involvement and watershed action plans. Volunteers are welcome.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company