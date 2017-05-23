Astronomy camp to be held June 2

Registration has begun for the Hancock Park District astronomy camp.

On Friday, June 2, “Awesome Astronomy” will be the subject for a 1-4 p.m. event in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve.

The program is for 13- to 15-year-old teens.

Registration is $15 per child, and must be made by 1 p.m. May 31. A medical form is required and available online: hancockparks.com or at the park district office.

The program will be held with a minimum of six and maximum of 20 participants.

