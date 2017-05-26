Litzenberg to host annual Peter Rabbit Tea

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
The 17th annual Peter Rabbit Tea, hosted by the Hancock Park District, will be held June 5-6 in the McKinnis House at Litzenberg Memorial Woods.
The program will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday; and 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The story “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” will be read by “Beatrix Potter,” in the Activity Barn.
Then tea and snacks will be served in the McKinnis House. Afterwards, “Mr. McGregor” will be in the garden, where children will participate in a scavenger hunt.
The program is for 4-6 year-old youngsters accompanied by an adult. One adult is required for every two children.
Meet at the gatehouse near the parking lot.
Register, with $4 per person, by 4:30 p.m. June 1.
The program will be held with a minimum of six and maximum of 20 individuals per session.

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

