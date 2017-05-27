Owens announces new scholarship

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Owens Community College announced a new Board of Trustees Scholarship to replace the Academic Excellence Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholarship.
The new scholarship will award $1,000 per semester for up to four consecutive semesters.
Students enrolling at Owens in the fall semester immediately after graduating from a high school in the Owens legal district, and who have a high school grade point average of 3.7 or above, will be eligible. Applicants must submit official high school transcripts on or after Jan. 1 of their senior year to be considered.
Some seniors and graduates or GED recipients who meet different criteria can also apply.
For more information, visit www.owens.edu/financial_aid/scholarships.

