Ultimate Frisbee reunion planned

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will hold its Ultimate Frisbee reunion from 3 to 6 p.m. June 24 on the Mussleman Library green.
Alumni, current students and faculty can play in the tournament or watch.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. Spectators should bring their own lawn chairs.
Registration can be found online at http://www.bluffton.edu/blufftonalumni/events/frisbee.html. Registrants will receive a T-shirt.

