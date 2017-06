Teenagers in 6th through 12th grades can play chess at the Teen Chess Club held at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Program Room.

Beginner, intermediate and advanced players are welcome. Players can bring their own chess set or use a library set. No registration is required.

For more information, visit www.findlaylibrary.org or call 419-422-1712.

Comments

comments